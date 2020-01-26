The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jennifer T. Dickson, 38, of Lewisport was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeffrey D. Hodges, 29, of the 0-100 block of Gilmour Court was charged Friday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kevin D. Bradley, 54, of Central City was charged Saturday with theft by deception under $10,000.
• Joseph L. Carter, 40, of the 3600 block of Winchester Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
