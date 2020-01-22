The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark Thayer, 61, of the 300 block of Tennyson Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A black Apple iPhone 10 valued at $500 was reported stolen on Friday from Kroger, 2630 Frederica St.
• Jewelry and various gemstones valued at $250,000 and clothing worth $300 were reported stolen on Saturday from the 1300 block of E. 15th St.
• A 2018 moped valued at $700 was reported stolen on Sunday from the 2200 block E. 19 St.
• Two cellphones valued at $700 were reported stolen on Sunday from a vehicle at FiveStar store, 3580 New Hartford Road.
• Power tools and a saw reported stolen on Sunday from the 1700 block of W. 12th St.
