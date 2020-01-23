The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies
Owensboro Police Department
• Kevin W. Evans, 40, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Charles H. Glover, 31, of the 2500 block of West Ninth Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• John L. Puckett, 35, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tony L. Vansickle, 47, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dah Dah, 31, homeless, was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• A Chevrolet Cobalt and tools worth $3,350 were reported stolen Sunday from a non-attached garage in the 100 block of West 17th Street.
• Coaxial cable and a power cord were reported stolen Tuesday from a non-attached garage in the 700 block of Fulton Drive. The items were recovered.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on Venable Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Traffic accidents
• Three vehicles collided at 10:27 a.m. Monday on West Parrish Avenue near Carter Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Leslie H. Major, 26, of Mortons Gap, a car driven by Tiffany Buckner, 41, of the 2400 block of West Ninth Street and a van driven by James S. Blair, 45, of the 2700 block of Daviess Street. Buckner was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tucker K. Cross, 24, of the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua L. Dunn, 38, of Sacramento was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500.
• Jeffery W. Harrison, 48 of the 3000 block of Flamingo Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), receiving stolen property under $10,000 and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
