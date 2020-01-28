The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David A. Glass, 53, of the 1600 block of Ohio Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Luis Carrillo, 29, of Dallas, Texas, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jamie M. Vansickle, 21, of Hawesville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with third-degree assault.
• A laptop computer worth $899 was reported stolen Tuesday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• A rape was reported Friday on Calhoun Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• Two handguns worth $443 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue.
• A laptop computer, a charger and a headset worth $679 were reported stolen Saturday from Office Depot, 4604 Frederica St.
• Air conditioner parts worth $1,000 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 600 block of Hall Street.
• Wrought iron, a trailer hitch and conduit worth $400 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 1400 block of Hall Street.
• A Chrysler Sebring, cash and a smart phone worth $3,400 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1900 block of Old Henderson Road.
• A rape was reported Sunday on East 23rd Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:-8 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of New Hartford Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Jennifer S. Frey, 45, of the 2300 block of Georgia Lane and a van driven by Valerie H. Dowell, 72, of the 4100 block of Mason Woods Lane. Dowell was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James D. Kessinger, 28, of the 1100 block of Triplett Street was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property over $10,000, driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Rebekah L. Mata, 21, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James D. Wiggins, 40, of Tell City, Indiana, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.
• Multiple firearms were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 11900 block of U.S. 431.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Hagan Lane North.
• A mailbox was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 7800 block of Kentucky 815.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at Hartz Construction, 1855 Old Calhoun Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of U.S. 60. They were a car driven by Edward Winkler, 76, of the 2500 block of East Ninth Street and a car driven by William Quig, 68, of Beaver Dam. Winkler and his passenger, Alta Winkler, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
