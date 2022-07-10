The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jacob A. Fleming, 28, of the 1800 block of Asberry Place was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Deva Galloway, 50, of the 1800 block of Asberry Place was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeffery S. Hakola, 46, of the 2500 block of Christie Place was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Cody J. Snodgrass, 31, of the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Friday with first-degree strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.