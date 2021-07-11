The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bruce A. Boehman, 53, of Utica was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nelson Lucas Martinez, 27, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Gloria S. Roberts, 40, of the 500 block of Walnut Street was charged Friday with engaging in organized crime.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Sherlen Marvel, 71, of Madisonville collided with a parked car at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Frederica Street. Marvel was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Three vehicles collided at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday on Frederica Street near West Fourth Street. They were a car driven by Andrew C. Manqueros, 17, of the 3500 block of Calumet Trace, a pickup truck driven by Steven N. Haird, 38, of the 2100 block of York Drive, and a van driven by Brittany L. Porter, 34, of the 100 block of West 21st Street. Haire’s passenger, Alexandia D. Cissell, and Porter’s passengers, Boston Weaver, Baylor Weavor and Betsy Weaver, were all treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday on New Hartford Road near East Byers Avenue. They were car driven by Shana R. Edge, 30, of the 1700 block of Burdette Court and a pickup truck driven by William A. Baird, 49, of the 500 block of Birkhead Avenue. Edge and Baird were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
