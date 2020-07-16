The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Muhadarneil Z. Nard-Everett, 21, of the 1300 block of Allen Street was charged Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Terion D. Hall, 19, of the 1200 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• James Howard, 50, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• Jay T. Basham, 52, of the 5400 block of Jones Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eugene C. Lefever, 50, of the 400 block of Frederica Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Whitley L. Hart, 31, of the 3200 block of Hummingbird Loop was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kyle Jordan, 30, of Beaver Dam was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and being a persistent felony offender.
• Ronald Philpot, 49, of the 2700 block of East 10th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mark A. Alexander, 29, of the 270 block of Lookout Drive was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• Cash, an iPhone and an iPad worth $780 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary from Madison Square Boutique and Bridal, 303 E. 14th St.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at an office building in the 1800 block of West Seventh Street.
• Cash in the amount of $1,550 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of Triple Crown Way.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Friday in the 1300 block of East 19th. A vehicle fleeing an officer almost struck the officer.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Cedar Street.
• A Target gift card worth $10 and prescription drugs were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Scherm Road.
• A Ford Windstar worth $1,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 700 block of Gunther Avenue.
• A catalytic converter worth $725 was reported stolen Monday from the 2000 block of Prince Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A wallet and credit cards were reported stolen Tuesday at Kroger, 2308 Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.