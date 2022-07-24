The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Margie K. Tate, 19, of the 30 block of Mt. Vernon Road was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Benjamin A. Simmons, 50, of the 2400 block of W. 5th Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
