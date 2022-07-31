The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeffery S. Brown, 54, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James D. Bearley, 53, of the 2300 block of Citation Avenue, was charged Friday with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• David C. Whitaker Jr., 35, of the 1400 block of Independence Avenue, was charged Friday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Ashley N. Brown, 35, of the 600 block of Idaho Lane, was charged Friday with second-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc. with aggravated circumstances.
• James R. Wilson, 60, of the 300 block of W. 9th Street, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
