The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Departmen
• Two light fixtures valued at $1,600 in Smothers Park were vandalized on Saturday, police said.
• A U-Haul valued at $5,000 was reported stolen Saturday in the 2100 block of Triplett Street.
• A 2003 Ford Focus valued at $2,000 was reported stolen Saturday in the 1000 block of Locust Street.
• A 1995 Chevrolet Silverado valued at
$6,000 was reported stolen Sunday in the 900 block of Wing Avenue.
• A small safe was reported stolen Monday from a house in the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive.
• A moped was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Lewis Lane on Friday.
• A Ford F-250 valued at $6,000 was reported stolen Friday in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
