The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Carissa A. Rideout, 39, of the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Casey D. Delaney, 36, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Marcus Fitzgerald, 29, of the 1200 block of West Seventh Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Taylor D. Thorpe, 24, of the 600 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua L. Hurm, 33, of the 3300 block of Allen Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates, less than 10 dosage units).
• Anthony W. Hurm, 61, of the 3300 block of Allen Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates, less than 10 dosage units).
• Cody M. Payne, 29, of the 2100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Ian A. Neether, 39 of Hawesville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A Jeep Grand Cherokee worth $2,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1700 block of Leitchfield Road.
• Tools, cash and a backpack with personal hygiene items were reported stolen in a June 7 robbery at a non-attached garage in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court. Reports say the victim suffered minor injuries during the robbery.
• A Mercury Mountaineer worth $3,000 was reported stolen Thursday while parked in the 1100 block of West Ninth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Saturn model passenger car was reported stolen Thursday from the 6500 block of Harmony Drive.
• Gift cards worth $255 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block Spring Meadow Drive.
• A purse, a wallet and $208 in cash were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Turfway Drive. The windshield was shattered during the theft.
• A ladder was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 4000 block of Park Drive.
• Glassware, iron gates, wooden vehicle ramps, and other items were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 12000 block of U.S. 431.
Kentucky State Police
• Nicole A. Griffith, 26, of the 4600 block of Yewell’s Landing Road, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Sheila G. Robertson, 57, of Utica was charged with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). .
