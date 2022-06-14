The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matias Mazariegos, 38, of the 1100 block of Locust Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jeremy Thurman, 49, of the 2600 block of Concord Terrace was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary.
• Ronaldo Velasco, 30, of Sebree was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A handgun worth $450 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 800 block of Cottage Drive.
• A tackle box, six fishing poles, a motorcycle jack and two motorcycle rotors worth $1,200 were reported in a Saturday burglary in the 2100 block of Mayfair Avenue.
• Jewelry worth $750 was reported stolen Friday from Holiday Inn Riverfront, 701 West First Street.
• A handgun worth $450 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2500 block of Canonero Loop.
