The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cornellius Leon Johnson, 40, of Owensboro was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation.
• Christopher Lee Nitman, 32, of Owensboro was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation.
• Andrew Riley Owen, 27, of Owensboro was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Darrell Lee Crowe, 55, of Owensboro was charged Sunday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kentucky State Police
• Joseph Eric Clements, 51, of Owensboro was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
