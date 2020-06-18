The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jacob A. Temple, 21, of the 3600 block of Placid Place was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
• Joey E. Ray, 40, of the 4500 block of Towne Square Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Joshua Hall, 36, homeless was charged Tuesday with first-degree sodomy and first-degree seuxal abuse.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Cash worth $80 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Hall Street.
• A Kia Rio sustained vandalism damage Tuesday while parked in the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive.
• A trailer and a riding lawn mower worth $850 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2100 block of Wink Court.
• An electric lawn mower worth $430 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at an attached garage in the 2200 block of Yates Drive.
• A backpack, a computer tablet and prescription drugs worth $270 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 600 block of Amherst Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Vending machines were reported broken into Tuesday at Audubon Elementary School, 300 Worthington Road.
• A wallet and cigarettes were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 6100 block of Back Drive.
• A welder and welding helmet were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 8800 block of Kentucky 2830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.