The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kevin D. Pond, 41 of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Justin D. Phillips, 28, of the 28, of the 3800 block of Lovell Drive was charged Sunda with second-degree strangulation.
• Alejandro Rodriguez-Ordonez, 37, of the 2500 block of was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Caleb L. Hampton, 20, of the 2600 block of West Ninth Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Two handguns worth $800 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2200 block of Surrey Drive West.
• Cash, sunglasses, debit cards and three handgun cases worth $1,023 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Woodbridge Trail.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jordan E. Howard, 23, of the 8200 block of Mulligan Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
