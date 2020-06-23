The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A motorscooter worth $800 was stolen Saturday from a home in the 2900 block of Dixiana Court.
• A 2006 Chrysler Pacifica worth $3,000 was reported stolen on Saturday during a first-degree robbery in the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue.
• A 32-inch TV valued at $100 and 4 gallons of paint worth $60 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 500 block of Foust Avenue.
• Prescription pills — hydrocodone and valium — were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 400 block of Dieterle Drive.
• A motorscooter worth $800 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2900 block of Lewis Lane.
• A motorscooter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A firearm worth $600 was reported stolen Saturday from Don Moore Chevrolet Service, 3232 Villa Point.
• A Ford Explorer and a Chevy Suburban sustained $1,200 worth of vandalism damage on Friday at a home in the 3000 block Yellowstone Drive.
• Camping equipment worth $550 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1600 block of Cokesbury Court.
• A bicycle worth $40 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 800 block of Time Drive.
• A Chesapeake Bay retriever worth $800 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 800 block of East 15th Street.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 12.
• Paul M. Chanley, 37, of Louisville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Nathaniel Greene, 44, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• James Richard Ard, 31, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Lawrence D. Dowell, 45, of the 200 block of Keystone Drive was charged Sunday with shoplifting over $500 but under $10,000.
• Ricardo Machucho Pio, 30, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and no operators moped license.
• An unspecified of amount of cash was taken on Sunday during a burglary in the 5000 block of Millers Mill Road.
