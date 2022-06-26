Owensboro Police Department
• Thomas E. Benningfield II, 35, of Henderson was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property over $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and receiving stolen property(firearm).
• Megan O. Duggins, 34, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Christopher G. Ray, 26, of the 2200 block of Citation Avenue was charged Friday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Kobe Skortz, 20, of the 700 block of Warwick Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ryan W. Lossie, 42, of the 7600 block of Old Kentucky 81 was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Matthew S. Rowe, 41, of Manchester was charged Friday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer) and third-degree assault (communicable body fluid).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.