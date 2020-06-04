The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brandon D. Wynn, 33, of Browder, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Skyler S. Sheppard, 22, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Randy R. Patton, 32, of the 1800 block of West Third Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jamie R. Shock, 39, of the 4200 block of Ryeland Point was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Kenneth B. Arntz, 26, of the 2000 block of Keeland Parkway was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Derrick C. Shelton, 39, of the 2700 block of West Ninth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A vehicle registration sticker worth $30 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Dieterle Drive South.
• Tools worth $530 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Hall Street.
• Grocery items and a crossbow worth $692 were reported stolen Tuesday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St. The grocery items were recovered.
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Anthony L. Dean, 46, of the 2500 block of Griffith Avenue lost control and crashed at 5:32 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Cravens Avenue. Reports say Dean was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of apparent minor injuries.
