The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Adam E. Freer, 40, of the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive was charged Thursday with theft of a controlled substance under $10,000 and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Alex J. McDaniel, 36, of the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Billy J. Rhineburger, 39, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David R. Townsell, 41, homeless, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tristan M. Baker, 26, of Calhoun was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• David N. Craig, 32, of the 7200 block of Kentucky 81 was charged Thursday with flagrant nonsupport.
• Budgie R. Roach, 32, of the 2500 block of Veach Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A license plate was reported stolen Thursday from the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue.
