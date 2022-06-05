The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Amber L. Fulkerson, 43, of the 2300 block of Landsdowne South was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Donald Geary, 21, of the 2500 block of West Eighth Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Sean A. Sickels, 32, of the 6900 block of Leah Lane was charged Saturday with flagrant nonsupport.
Kentucky State Police
• Justin M. Alexander, 33, of the 2100 block of Pearl Street was charged Friday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Shawn R. Rone, 48, of the 1900 block of Wyandotte Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Donald E. Thompson Jr., 53, of the 2600 block of East Cloverdale Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
