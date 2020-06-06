The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shaquan Bush, 25, of Hopkinsville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Michael A. Easter, 31, of the 1300 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Angela G. Bivens, 51, of Philpot was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Gift cards were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Glencrest Drive.
• Two pairs of shoes, a safety vest, a book bag and documents were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Saratoga Court.
• Checks were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Lost Lake Cove.
• An umbrella was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Hunters Trace.
• A flute was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Rush Trail.
Kentucky State Police
• Draven A. Coppock, 18, of the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive was charged Thursday with second-degree arson.
