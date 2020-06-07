The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brent E. Aubrey, 35, of the 2900 block of McAlister Place, was charged Friday with unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Shaquan Bush, 25, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Kentucky State Police
• Jennifer E. Johnsen, 42, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
