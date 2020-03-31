The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael Chance, 47, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged on Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Frasure, 38, of the 3000 block of Redfern Drive was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary, terroristic threatening and menacing.
• A water pump worth $6,000 was reported stolen on Friday in 900 block of Ewing Road.
• A burglary was reported Friday in the 2300 block of West Fifth Street. An antique lamp worth $400, glass shelving worth $70 and a case of collectible bottles worth $50 were reported stolen.
• Firearms worth $250 were reported stolen on Saturday in the 2100 block of Bittle Road.
• A robbery was reported on Saturday at the Colonel House Motel, 1829 Triplett St.
• An arson was reported on Sunday in the 1000 block of Gardenside Drive. Household goods worth $800, two lawnmowers and gas cans worth $150 were burned inside a storage building.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A forklift was reported stolen on Saturday at TLD Logistics, 2615 Calhoun Road.
