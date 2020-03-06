The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew W. Howard, 61, of the 1000 block of Jackson Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Jeffery W. Harrison, 48, of the 3000 block of Flamingo Avenue was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Teresa Troutman, 56,
of the 100 block of Tucker
Lane was charged Wednesday with second-
degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Nothing was taken during a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Prince Avenue.
• Car parts worth $750 were reported stolen Wednesday from Cambron Body Shop, 1720 Sweeney St.
• A wallet, sunglasses, cash, headphones and debit and credit cards worth $1,150 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of Wandering Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James D. Elliott, 52, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.