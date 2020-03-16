The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shane Vincent, 27, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree escape, and first-degree burglary.
• Herman Delgado, 41, of Arizona, was charged Saturday with trafficking in a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Demetrius A. Carter, 34, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• William King, 39, of the 700 block of Deer Trail Court, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Austin A. Hunnicut, 20, of the 6900 block of Lamplite Circle, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.