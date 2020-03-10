The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Leigh A. Shepherd, 26, of the 2100 block of East Fourth Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Timothy R. Lucas, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A purse and cash worth $2,020 were reported stolen from a medical complex at 1200 Breckenridge St.
• Four purses, clothing and two pairs of shoes worth $2,820 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive.
• Merchandise worth $924 was reported stolen Friday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• An assault was reported Friday on Holly Avenue near Mercedes Drive. The victim reported being beaten and choked by two acquaintances during an altercation. The victim went to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A handgun and a shotgun worth $650 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 4900 block of Diamond Drive.
• A Toyota Corolla was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 600 block of Mary Road.
• A chainsaw and a string trimmer worth $700 were reported stolen Sunday from a storage building in the 800 block of Locust Grove Road.
• A dirt bike was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 4100 block of Reid Road.
• An Australian shepherd was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 6100 block of Sutter Loop East.
