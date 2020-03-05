The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marvin Taylor, 56, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Eric S. Osborne, 47, of the 2100 block of Mayfair Drive, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Ryan Compton, 30, of Maceo, was charged Tuesday with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kristen White, 27, of the 500 block of Center Street, was charged Tuesday with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Daytona Goble, 33, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, was charged Tuesday with trafficking in a synthetic substance (unspecified).
• Cash and tennis shoes with a total value of $450 were taken during a burglary Monday in the 500 block of Plum Street.
• A firearm valued at $800 and a jacket were stolen Monday in the 1700 block of Frederica Street.
• A juvenile at Owensboro Middle School was charged Tuesday with terroristic threatening.
• A vandal made large and small scratches on a Toyota Camry on Tuesday at Kroger, 2600 Frederica St.
• Cash and a pack of cigarettes with a total value of $229 were taken Tuesday during a burglary in the 3000 block of Deer Trail.
