The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jacob T. Cameron, 25, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with theft of more than $500 but less than $10,000.
• Matthew D. Rose, 36, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Ohio County Sheriff’s Department
• Brandon Cornett, 37, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with theft of more than $500 but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued under $10,000, third-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree fleeing and evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Austin M. Fuqua, 31, of Owensboro, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.
• Stephen S. Myers, 52, of Olaton, Kentucky, was charged Friday with probation violation of a felony offense.
• Shane T. Nitman, 35, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with probation violation of a felony offense.
Kentucky State Police
• Tyrus D. Acton, 21, of the 1700 block of Lock Avenue, was charged Friday with first-degree bail jumping.
• Patty G. Clark, 64, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates and meth) and illegal possession of a legend drug.
• Kelley Clark, 24, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates and meth) and illegal possession of a legend drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.