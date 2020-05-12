The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Taylor M. Tudor, 29, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Dodge Neon worth $2,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2300 block of 2300 block of Frederica Street.
• A Beardmore motorcycle worth $952 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1000 block of Omega Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A wallet was reported stolen Saturday from Joe’s In and Out Coin Laundry, 1361 E. Fourth St.
• Firearms were
reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in
the 3200 block of Hayden Bridge Road.
• A mailed package was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 0-100 block of Dublin Lane.
• Cash debit cards and other items were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of West 12th Street.
• A backpack was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 5400 block of Meadow Grove Drive.
• A bullet struck a door and entered an apartment Friday at Chandler Park Apartment Homes, 3750 Ralph Ave. No injuries were reported.
Kentucky State Police
•Wayne T. Moxley 49, of Falls of Rough was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Michelle L. Reynolds, 41, of the 2500 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
