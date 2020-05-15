The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Hannah J. Baker, 20 of the 4200 block of McIntire Crossing, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• Emme E. Powers, 21 of the 2600 block of Wimsatt Court, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree promoting contraband.
• An assault was reported Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of Hathaway Street. The victim was struck in the face with a blunt object, and a firearm was discharged during the incident. The victim was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.