The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron Henry Lanham, 34, of the 2800 bock of East Yellowstone Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Jermias Demetro Carillo-Perez, 29, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Kenneth Dale Rednour, 29, of Henderson was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Codi Allen Devins, 27, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
