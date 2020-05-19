The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Natalie K Payne, 38, of the 4500 block of Oakhurst Lane was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua E. Morgan, 34, of Richland, Indiana, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• David E. Coronado, 37, of the 600 block of Carlton Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1621 Jackson St.
• A firearm discharge was reported Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Poplar Street. The home was struck, but no one was injured.
• A Ford Focus
sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Friday while parked in the 1600 block of West Fifth Street.
• An incident of sexual assault was reported Friday on Hermitage Drive. The victim reported being abused by an acquaintance.
• Cash, four cellphones, a gaming system and controllers, a wallet, credit and debit cards, a backpack and other items worth $1,335 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 3800 block of Mark Twain Court.
• A trailer worth $3,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 600 block of Time Drive.
• A amplifier, a laptop computer and two printers worth $1,025 were reported stolen Sunday from Southside Church of Christ, 2920 New Hartford Road.
• A sexual assault was reported Saturday on Veterans Boulevard. Reports say the victim was abused by an acquaintance.
Traffic Accidents
• A scooter driven by Lessie A. Hillard, 69, of the 400 block of Eastwood Drive overturned in the road at 3:16 p.m. Saturday on East 18th Street. Hillard was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment for an ankle injury, reports say.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Clifford H. Wedding, 64, of Maceo overturned at 3:44 p.m. Thursday on Kentucky 2830. Wedding was treated at OHRH for injuries and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Ethan Steinhauer, 18, of Hawesville was charged Sunday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
