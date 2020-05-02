The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Heather Smith, 37, of the 1600 block of Booth Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A handgun, tools and a smart phone worth $390 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
• Power tools and a smart phone worth $1,000 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of East 20th Street.
• A Mercury Grand Marquis worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a Shell convenience story, 1211 Breckenridge St.
Kentucky State Police
• Theresa L. Payne, 49, of Utica was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey L. Smith, 48, of the 3300 block of Deer Trail was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
