The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert L. Hodges Jr., 52, of Utica, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Cody L. Fisher, 30, homeless was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• Cash worth $2,590 and vape pens worth $200 were reported stolen Wednesday from Valero, 1100 East 18th Street.
• Power tools worth $50 were reported stolen May 5 from the Colonel House Motel, 1829 Triplett Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An attempted burglary was reported Wednesday at House of Bourbon, 4170 Kentucky 144.
• An ATV was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2100 block of Reid Road.
• Change, documents and an antique wash stand were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Kentucky 554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.