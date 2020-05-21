The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua Watts, 34, homeless, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Cody M. Allen, 22, of the 1200 block of Nassau Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Joey Ray, 40, of the 4500 block of Towne Square Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a firearm by a minor.
• A cellphone worth $1,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from Quality Inn, 3136 W. Second St. The phone was recovered.
• A car sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Monday while parked in the 120 block of St. Ann Street.
• A Ford Fusion worth $7,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 800 block of Crittenden Street. The vehicle was recovered damaged.
• A Ford Mustang worth $1,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1200 block of Jackson Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A firearm discharge was reported Tuesday in the 12100 block of Redhill-Maxwell Road. A rifle round struck a home, entering a closet. The people in the home were not injured.
• Two kayaks were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1000 block of Pleasure Point East.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2800 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
