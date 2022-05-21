The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rickey N. Harris, 63, of the 1600 block of Triplett Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• James C. Morton, 40, of the 3800 block of Benttree Drive was charged Thursday with flagrant nonsupport.
• Dennis R. Aull, 41. of the 1700 block of Lee Court was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• Steven R. Minton, 53, of Horse Branch, was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Isaac J. Arvin, 33, of the 3400 block of New Hartford Road was charged Tuesday with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Manuel R. Contreras, 33, of the 2300 block of Ottawa Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
