The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Landon Renfrow, 28, of the 2500 block of Griffith Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Joshua Storms, 25, of Utica, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Dorothy A. Horne-Brooks, 33, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• A mailed package worth $75 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
• A robbery was reported Thursday in the 1200 block of West 12th Street. Reports say the victim was struck in the face, and two acquaintances stole the victim’s cell phone.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Wednesday from the Quality Inn, 3136 W. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.