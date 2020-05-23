The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Departments
• Travis W. Texas, 29, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Samantha L. Bowen, 20, of the 2900 block of McAlister Place was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A rental vacuum cleaner worth $529 was reported stolen Thursday from Dollar General Store, 1653 E. Parrish Ave.
• Keys were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the block of McGill Street.
• A Dodge Ram worth $5,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1300 block of Venable Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ashley A. Berg, 36, of Tell City was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Charles L. Miller, 28, of Maceo was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
