The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Logan M. Drake, 31, of the 1300 block of Hathaway Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Lindsay G. Staples, 28, of the 1800 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Thursday with second-degree robbery.
• A video game system of undetermined value was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A Lincoln Town Car of undetermined value was reported stolen May 20 from the 500 block of Frederica Street.
• Various tools were reported stolen in a burglary reported Wednesday in the 700 block of Gunther Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when its tires were slashed Thursday in the 2100 block of Arlington Park Drive.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when various parts of the vehicle were removed Thursday in the 5200 block of West Fifth Street Road.
• An air rifle was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 6900 block of Leslie Lane.
