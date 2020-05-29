The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terrance Cates, 36, of Beaver Dam was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Lawrence C. Fendel, 47, homeless, was charged Wednesday with theft of identity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Two mountain
bicycles, golf clubs,
a golf bag, antique dishes and a television worth $2,300 were reported
stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a rental storage facility in the 2400 block of
O’Bryan Boulevard.
• Miscellaneous toiletries and a hat worth $151 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of Ebach Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Emily G. Bell, 51, of the 1300 block of Maple Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A door was kicked in during a burglary Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of Bosley Road. Nothing was taken.
• A dog was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 5100 block of Graham Lane.
