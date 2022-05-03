The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Leonel Cardona, 30, of the 2100 block of West Ninth Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• David A. Glass, 55, of the 1600 block of Orchard Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Richard L. Brock, 36, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephen Koonce, 41, of Centertown was charged Monday with flagrant nonsupport.
• Jeffrick Immanuel, 26, of the 2900 block of Ridgewood Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Maria L. Valazquez Moreno, 24, of the 1700 block of Todd Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• O’hari Z. Hughes, 21, of Coral Springs, Florida was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Panuncio Gonzalez, 52, of the 1200 block of Omega Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Shai C. Sheriff, 22, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Monday with first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.
• Danny R. Word Jr., 46, of the 400 block of Hill Avenue was charged Monday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• Two handguns worth $1,629 were reported stolen Sunday in a burglary in the 3800 Block of Mark Twain Court.
• A bicycle worth $200 was reported stolen in a Sunday robbery in the 400 block of Hathaway Street.
• Prescription drugs and cash were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when its windshield was busted and other windows were damaged Friday in the 2700 block of Flamingo Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Anthony N. Sumner, 34, of the 2200 block of Reid Road was charged Sunday with kidnapping of an adult.
• A Honda Civic was reported stolen Saturday at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road. The victim said the vehicle was stolen by an acquaintance.
Kentucky State Police
• Brandon L. Steinhauer, 25, of Cloverport was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Log In
