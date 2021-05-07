The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua G. Webb, 21, of Utica was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Jason L. Brown, 43, of the 1900 block of East 22nd Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Clarence E. Jones, 41, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Ethan D. Glenn, 25, of the 1700 block of Lee Court was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Brian B. Blevins, 44, of the 0-100 block of Church Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Michael S. Case, 43, of the 500 block of Walnut Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jennifer Case, 42, of the 500 block of Walnut Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Preston C. Quisenberry, 24, of the 600 block of Suffolk Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A burglary was reported Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of Raintree Drive. Reports say it was undetermined if anything had been stolen.
• A Chrysler 200 Series worth $10,000 was reported stolen Wednesday while parked in the 1400 block of Bosley Road.
• Two handguns, sunglasses, work gloves, and a cell phone charger worth $1,489 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home and a vehicle in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court.
• A motorcycle trailer worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1500 block of East 11th Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Fourth Street near Hale Avenue. They were a car driven by Ethan D. Glenn, 25, of the 1700 block of Lee Court, and a van driven by Melissa G. Hicks, 41, of the 4400 block of Harbor Hill Trace. Hicks and her passenger, Scarlett Hicks, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kaitlyn J. Kuykendall, 24, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Winston T. Smith, 26, of the 800 block of Oglesby Court was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A riding lawnmower and a trailer worth $1,600 were reported stolen Wednesday from a property in the 9600 block of U.S. 231.
Kentucky State Police
• Colton S. Askins, 20, of Philpot was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Nancy M. Castle, 33, of Beaver Dam was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Victor A. Johnson Jr., 61, of Hawesville was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.