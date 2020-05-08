The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Pamela A. Mackay, 56, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Cash in the amount of $910 and credit cards were reported stolen after being mislaid by mistake Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Second Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cody J. Schultz, 29, of Hawesville was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• Jason N. Johnson, 46, of Hawesville was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A generator was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 6700 block of Oakford Road.
• A boat propeller was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 100 block of East Harmons Ferry Road.
