The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Troy L. Gardner, 42, of the 1700 block of Farmview Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates).
• Buddy A. Howard, 47, of the 2600 block of East Victory Court was charged Friday with first-degree rape (incapable of consent-physically helpless) and first-degree sodomy (incapable of consent-physically helpless).
• Crystal F. Polston, 40, of the 600 block of Hathaway Street was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and theft by unlawful taking (auto).
• Betty J. Rogers, 47, of the 2800 block of Wayside Drive West was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Jennifer Harris, 52, of Utica was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
