The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Katie J. Bowes, 29, of the 2200 block of Paradise Road in Alton, Virginia, was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing or evading police with a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Alexis C. Miller, 20, of the 7900 block of Iceland Road in Maceo, was charged Sunday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
