The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Lauren T. Turker, 19, of Dunmore, was charged Sunday with failure to illuminate head lamps, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), having a prescription controlled substance not in its proper container, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and driving under the influence.
• Najee T. Johnson, 28, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault (domestic violence), third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Kentucky State Police
• Mark C. Coppage, 19, of Beaver Dam, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, driving on a DUI suspended license, reckless driving, and speeding 26 MPH or above the speed limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.