The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Wahler, 21, of the 3700 block of Thruston Dermont Road was charged Sunday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Owensboro Police Department
Cindy D. Gilmore, 60, of the 900 block of West Second Street was charged Sunday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Robert D. Kessinger, 70, of the 1000 block of West Second Street was charged Sunday for probation violation for a felony offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.