The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Brandy J. Dewitt, 42, of the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Marshall C. Griffith, 25, of the 4300 block of Yewells Landing was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (handgun).
