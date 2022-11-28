The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher T. Isaacs, 42, of the 1500 block of Creek Haven Loop was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
Gregory A. Green, 59, of the 300 block of Riverside Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Owensboro Police Department
Bridget D. Goetz, 39, of the 9200 block of Red Hill-Maxwell Road was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
