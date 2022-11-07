The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Dewayne Rowland, 30, of 2200 block of Iron Ore Hill Road in Cloverport, was charged Satur
- day with a probation violation for a felony offense.
- Colby Booth, 23, of the 6600 block of Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi, Texas, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Kentucky State Police
- Kobey Morgan, 21, of the 2100 block of Summer Walk, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance.
Owensboro Police Department
- William Carson Hogle, Jr., 55, of the 4800 block of Hill Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
- Cassandra Roberts, 45, of the 100 block of Mallard Creek Drive, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving with a DUI suspended license.
